Mesoblast (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Stock Price Down 18.4% – Here’s What Happened

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF – Get Free Report) was down 18.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 69,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Mesoblast Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) is a global leader in regenerative medicine focused on the development and commercialization of innovative allogeneic cell therapies. The company’s proprietary platform harnesses mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells to address a range of inflammatory and immunological conditions. Mesoblast’s pipeline includes multiple late-stage and marketed products that target serious diseases with high unmet medical needs.

The company’s lead product, remestemcel-L (Ryvicor/Ryoncil), is under development for the treatment of steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease in pediatric patients and has received conditional approval for certain indications in Japan.

