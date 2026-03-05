Inogen, Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Short Interest Update

Inogen, Inc (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 973,130 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the January 29th total of 818,449 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,212 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,212 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inogen

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Inogen by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:INGN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.31. 300,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.77. Inogen has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $9.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Inogen will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc (NASDAQ: INGN) is a medical device company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of innovative oxygen therapy solutions. The company’s core focus is on portable oxygen concentrators (POCs) designed to support patients with chronic respiratory conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Inogen’s offerings aim to provide users with mobility and independence by reducing reliance on traditional compressed-gas cylinders and enabling oxygen therapy on the go.

Inogen’s flagship product line, including the Inogen One family of portable oxygen concentrators, leverages proprietary flow technology to deliver continuous and pulse-dose oxygen.

