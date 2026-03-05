Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 29th total of 8,998 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 73,822 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 73,822 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Franklin Universal Trust Stock Up 0.1%
Franklin Universal Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.28. 43,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,141. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $8.35.
Franklin Universal Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.
Institutional Trading of Franklin Universal Trust
Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile
Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE: FT) is a closed-end management investment company organized under Maryland law and managed by Franklin Templeton. The trust seeks to provide a high level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It issues common shares that trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering investors access to a diversified portfolio of income-oriented credit instruments.
The fund’s core strategy focuses on senior secured floating-rate bank loans, which typically adjust their interest rates in line with market benchmarks.
