Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €21.00 and last traded at €20.90. Approximately 8,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 222,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.85.

Deutsche EuroShop Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 22.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.76. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -62.74, a P/E/G ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €19.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €18.86.

Deutsche EuroShop Company Profile

Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest exclusively in shopping centers in prime locations. The company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.

