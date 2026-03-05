Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) Shares Up 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82.

Nufarm is a global agricultural chemistry company headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. Established in 1956, the firm develops, manufactures and distributes a comprehensive suite of crop protection products, including herbicides, fungicides, insecticides and seed treatment solutions. Its portfolio spans both proprietary and generic brands designed to enhance farm productivity and address evolving agronomic challenges.

The company maintains research and development centers as well as manufacturing facilities across Australia, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region.

