Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Insider Sells $31,373.47 in Stock

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Iain Parkinson sold 11,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $31,373.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 131,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,739.70. This trade represents a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, December 22nd, Christopher Iain Parkinson sold 9,457 shares of Vuzix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $27,614.44.

VUZI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.67. 644,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,382. Vuzix Corporation has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $213.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 373.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,226,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700,613 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vuzix by 278.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,911,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,234 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the second quarter valued at about $3,547,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the third quarter worth about $2,813,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vuzix by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 766,420 shares during the last quarter. 35.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) is a technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of wearable display devices and smart glasses. Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Vuzix focuses on next-generation augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) solutions that enable hands-free access to video, data and applications. Its products integrate high-resolution optics, onboard sensors and wireless connectivity to support immersive visual experiences for professional and consumer use.

Vuzix’s product portfolio includes smart glasses and head-mounted displays such as the Vuzix Blade series and the M400 family.

