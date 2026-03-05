Short Interest in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Increases By 18.7%

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,165,582 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the January 29th total of 1,824,154 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 629,527 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 629,527 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

NYSE BZH traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $23.60. 288,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,114. The stock has a market cap of $696.44 million, a PE ratio of 78.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.57. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 19.62 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The construction company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $363.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.23 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BZH. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings cut Beazer Homes USA from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 454.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc is a national homebuilder specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company serves a diverse range of buyers, offering product lines that span from entry-level homes to move-up and active adult communities. In addition to its core homebuilding operations, Beazer provides mortgage financing, title and closing services through its subsidiaries, aiming to simplify the home-buying process and manage risk across the transaction.

Operating in key growth markets across the United States, Beazer Homes maintains a presence in more than a dozen metropolitan areas, including select markets in the Southeast, Southwest and West.

