MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0192 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock remained flat at $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,563. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.64. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $2.73.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE: MIN) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The Trust pursues its objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of intermediate-duration fixed-income securities. Its holdings typically include investment-grade corporate bonds, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and select non-investment-grade debt instruments. The Trust may employ leverage to enhance income potential and intends to distribute gains and interest earnings on a monthly basis.

The portfolio is managed by the fixed-income team at MFS Investment Management, a global asset manager founded in 1924 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.