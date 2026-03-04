Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,369,875 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the January 29th total of 1,003,414 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 618,407 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 618,407 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.70. The company had a trading volume of 171,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,610. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.66. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $137.99 and a 12-month high of $211.78.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLI shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $218.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HLI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total value of $87,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.86, for a total transaction of $854,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,004.52. This represents a 15.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 14.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth $18,964,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 5.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,143,000 after buying an additional 22,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm’s core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.