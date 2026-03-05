iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 32,374,652 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the January 29th total of 40,969,636 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,135,680 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 19.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 19.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,135,680 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares China Large-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXI. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.21. 35,044,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,996,539. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.28. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods. The underlying Index is designed to represent the performance of the companies in the Chinese equity market, which are available to the international investors.

Read More

