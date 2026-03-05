Bruce Jacobs Sells 4,895 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) CFO Bruce Jacobs sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $417,543.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 232,588 shares in the company, valued at $19,839,756.40. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ KYMR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,289. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.27.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 794.04% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. The business’s revenue was down 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 382.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 506.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 652.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $73.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $71.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target to $128 and maintained a Buy rating, implying meaningful upside vs. the current level — this is a material analyst catalyst that can support upside interest. UBS price target raise

UBS raised its price target to $128 and maintained a Buy rating, implying meaningful upside vs. the current level — this is a material analyst catalyst that can support upside interest. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage and commentary highlight Kymera’s strong cash position (~$1.6B) and advancing degraders (KT‑621, KT‑579) into mid‑stage trials — these program milestones (2026–2027 catalysts) underpin medium‑term upside. Seeking Alpha pipeline write-up

Analyst coverage and commentary highlight Kymera’s strong cash position (~$1.6B) and advancing degraders (KT‑621, KT‑579) into mid‑stage trials — these program milestones (2026–2027 catalysts) underpin medium‑term upside. Positive Sentiment: Recent press roundups note broad analyst bullishness on select healthcare names including Kymera, which can help sustain investor interest from institutions and momentum traders. Globe and Mail analyst roundup

Recent press roundups note broad analyst bullishness on select healthcare names including Kymera, which can help sustain investor interest from institutions and momentum traders. Neutral Sentiment: Fundamentals remain mixed: recent quarterly results included a revenue shortfall and wider losses, which keep near‑term valuation sensitive to execution and clinical readouts. (Context referenced in analyst coverage above.) Seeking Alpha: financial context

Fundamentals remain mixed: recent quarterly results included a revenue shortfall and wider losses, which keep near‑term valuation sensitive to execution and clinical readouts. (Context referenced in analyst coverage above.) Negative Sentiment: Large director sale: Director Bruce Booth sold 81,866 shares (~$7.38M) — a ~10.8% reduction in his holding — which is a notable insider disposition that may create near‑term selling pressure or prompt investor questions about timing. Bruce Booth Form 4

Large director sale: Director Bruce Booth sold 81,866 shares (~$7.38M) — a ~10.8% reduction in his holding — which is a notable insider disposition that may create near‑term selling pressure or prompt investor questions about timing. Negative Sentiment: Multiple executive sales: CFO Bruce Jacobs, COO Jeremy Chadwick and insider Jared Gollob completed several transactions across March 2–4 totaling tens of thousands of shares at prices in the mid‑$80s to ~$90 — cumulative insider selling raises short‑term supply concerns. Insider filings

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body’s natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company’s proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company’s pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

