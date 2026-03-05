Datatrak International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Shares Down 33.1% – Time to Sell?

Datatrak International Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 33.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.3520 and last traded at $0.3520. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5260.

Datatrak International Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69.

About Datatrak International

(Get Free Report)

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials. Its products include UX CTMS 360 for planning and managing trials; UX Trial to streamline design-to-deployment process using a tool; UX EDC & Medical Coding for capturing and delivering data; UX Randomization and Trial Supply Management to randomize patients and automate supply; UX Patient Data Capture; UX Safety; and UX Training to train users and track certificates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datatrak International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datatrak International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.