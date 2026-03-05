Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $111.19 and last traded at $112.17. Approximately 65,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 200,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.39.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 163.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $584,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks. RPV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

