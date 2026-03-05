Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.20 and last traded at $28.50. Approximately 121,233 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 113,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.83.

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4%

The stock has a market cap of $253.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Pathfinder Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000.

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (FIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a high-dividend, multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets ex-US. FIDI was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

