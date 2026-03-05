Olaplex’s (OLPX) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OLPX. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Olaplex in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Olaplex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $1.75 target price on shares of Olaplex in a report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olaplex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $1.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 2.24. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Olaplex by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,466,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 1,284,557 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,865,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 106,048 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 132.6% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,635,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,383 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,525,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 139,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,059,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 103,875 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex, Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) is a specialty haircare company known for its patented bond-building technology designed to repair and strengthen hair from within. The company’s core offerings encompass a range of professional salon treatments and at-home maintenance products that target chemical damage, breakage and split ends. Olaplex formulations are built around a proprietary active ingredient that works at the molecular level to rebuild disulfide bonds broken during bleaching, coloring and heat styling processes.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Olaplex initially gained traction among high-end salons before expanding into broader retail channels.

