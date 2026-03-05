abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF (NASDAQ:AGEM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF (NASDAQ:AGEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,505 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the January 29th total of 11,838 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,301 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 102,301 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF (NASDAQ:AGEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEM opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.95 and a 200-day moving average of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $235.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.43. abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $45.76.

abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF Cuts Dividend

About abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th.

The abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF (AGEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund actively invests in dividend paying companies from emerging markets, selected based on proprietary quality and fundamental factors. AGEM was launched on Feb 18, 2025 and is issued by Abrdn.

