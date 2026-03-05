ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Short Interest Up 20.0% in February

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,651,167 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the January 29th total of 3,041,416 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,826,791 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,826,791 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACMR shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $51.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.90. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $71.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 444.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,342,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,634 shares in the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd now owns 693,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,374,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $622,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in ACM Research by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research, Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

