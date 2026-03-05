Aardvark Therapeutics’ (AARD) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Aardvark Therapeutics from $26.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Aardvark Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.09.

Shares of AARD stock opened at $5.64 on Monday. Aardvark Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $122.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06.

In related news, CEO Tien-Li Lee purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $101,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,551,613 shares in the company, valued at $22,467,356.24. This trade represents a 0.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nelson Sun acquired 3,000 shares of Aardvark Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 108,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,169.60. This represents a 2.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Aardvark Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Aardvark Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Aardvark Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aardvark Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $102,000.

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in the discovery and development of small-molecule modulators of the retinoic acid receptor–related orphan receptor gamma (RORγ). RORγ plays a central role in T-helper 17 (Th17) cell differentiation and inflammatory processes. By targeting this transcription factor, Aardvark aims to address a range of autoimmune and immune-mediated diseases.

The company’s lead programs consist of selective RORγ inverse agonists designed to suppress pathogenic Th17-driven responses in conditions such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

