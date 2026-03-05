Robert W. Baird Cuts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $450.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $550.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens set a $465.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.49.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $407.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a PE ratio of -550.91, a PEG ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $433.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $298.00 and a twelve month high of $566.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total value of $5,498,758.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 342,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,399,015.90. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 28,853 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.01, for a total value of $11,916,577.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,054,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,695,075.02. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,216,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,351,748,000 after purchasing an additional 340,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,161,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,167,000 after purchasing an additional 239,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,947,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,227,000 after buying an additional 137,224 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,714,000 after buying an additional 4,285,640 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,271,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,398,000 after buying an additional 53,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

