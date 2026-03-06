Verastem Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) executives said the company’s transition to a commercial-stage business accelerated in 2025 following FDA approval of AVMAPKI FAKZYNJA CO-PACK, the first treatment specifically approved for KRAS-mutated recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer (LGSOC). On the company’s fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 earnings call, management highlighted early launch revenue, expanding prescriber adoption, ongoing reimbursement progress, and pipeline updates across its RAMP clinical programs and the KRAS program VS-7375.

Commercial launch delivers $30.9 million since approval

Chief Executive Officer Dan Paterson said Verastem generated $30.9 million in net product revenue during the launch period from May through December 2025, including $17.5 million in the fourth quarter. He characterized the launch as showing “steady growth” driven by adoption in both academic centers and community oncology practices.

Chief Commercial Officer Mike Crowther said momentum continued into early 2026, with nearlyof the CO-PACK through February. He added that more than half of prescriptions have come from academic settings and that the split between gynecologic oncologists and medical oncologists has remained roughly

Crowther said Verastem has made progress with its targeted institutions, noting that about 75% of top target organizations have “either introduced or adopted” the therapy. He also said group purchasing organization (GPO) accounts have begun incorporating the regimen into internal electronic medical record pathways for second-line use, and the company is working with leadership teams on analytics to identify eligible patients.

NCCN guidelines did not expand to KRAS wild-type; company maintains focus

Management addressed a recent update to NCCN Ovarian Cancer Guidelines that did not expand the recommendation for avutometinib plus defactinib to include recurrent LGSOC patients without a KRAS mutation. Paterson said the decision does not change the company’s launch trajectory, emphasizing that Verastem’s launch strategy has been based on guidelines that already include the combination as a Category 2A recommendation for KRAS-mutated recurrent LGSOC.

In the Q&A session, Paterson said the company had not received direct feedback on the NCCN decision and would not speculate on the rationale, though he suggested it “might have had something to do with the imminent phase III readout coming.” He said reimbursement work remains a “ground war,” adding that the company’s team has continued to secure reimbursement regardless of KRAS mutation status.

Paterson also said broader adoption could ultimately depend on confirmatory study results, noting that even with NCCN inclusion the company cannot “actively promote,” though it can share published data, including results from the FRAME and RAMP 201 studies that he said showed benefit in both KRAS-mutated and wild-type populations.

Access and patient support metrics

Crowther said payer coverage has remained strong “across all LGSOC-prescribed patients, regardless of mutational status,” and that time to fill prescriptions has continued to run about 12 to 14 days, which he attributed to rapid prior authorization approvals. He said approximately 60% of commercially eligible patients have used the company’s co-pay program through Verastem Cares.

He also cited field engagement metrics through year-end, including approximately 1,800 scientific exchanges and more than 700 educational engagements with healthcare providers. The company said it has provided tools aimed at side-effect management and has deployed sales representatives and nurse educators when physicians begin prescribing to support patient management.

Looking ahead, Crowther said the company plans to focus on driving use at first recurrence, noting that physicians’ initial experience with the CO-PACK often begins in later lines. He said Verastem intends to launch a new promotional campaign in the next quarter supported by a digital advertising effort and expand peer-to-peer programs, including connecting physicians with LGSOC experts.

Pipeline: RAMP trials and Japan plans

President of Development Dr. Michael Kauffman said Verastem completed enrollment ahead of schedule in RAMP 301 in LGSOC and RAMP 205 in metastatic pancreatic cancer. For RAMP 301, he said the company expects to report the top-line primary analysis in mid-2027. He described RAMP 301 as a randomized international phase III trial comparing avutometinib plus defactinib against standard therapy in recurrent LGSOC with or without a KRAS mutation, intended to serve as a confirmatory study and potentially support expansion regardless of KRAS status as well as future filings outside the U.S.

Kauffman also provided an update from the Japan-specific RAMP 201J study, conducted with Japan’s GOG, reporting investigator-assessed response rates in 16 enrolled patients: 57% overall response in KRAS-mutant disease and 22% in KRAS wild-type recurrent LGSOC. In response to an analyst question, management said participating 201J institutions have been converted to the confirmatory study and that the company intends to meet with Japan’s PMDA to discuss using the bridging study for conditional approval. Paterson said the company has guided it may file “early next year” once there is sufficient follow-up.

For pancreatic cancer, Kauffman referenced RAMP 205, a first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer study combining avutometinib plus defactinib with gemcitabine. He reiterated that at ASCO the company reported a confirmed response rate in 10 of 12 patients (an 83% overall response rate) and said Verastem completed enrollment of the expansion cohort and expects to provide an update in Q2.

VS-7375: FDA feedback, trial design changes, and early safety observations

Management also discussed VS-7375, which Kauffman described as an oral KRAS program being advanced with a multi-indication approach. He said Verastem received FDA IND clearance and Fast Track designation and dosed its first patient in June 2025. He said the company recently cleared 900 mg once daily in dose escalation and is evaluating 1,200 mg daily, while also enrolling some cohorts at 600 mg based on partner GenFleet’s selection of that dose in China.

Kauffman said the company is evaluating VS-7375 in combination with cetuximab and recently cleared a 600 mg daily dose level in combination with standard-dose cetuximab.

He said the FDA provided feedback requesting that Verastem separate its initial phase I/II protocol, which contained multiple expansion cohorts, into disease-specific phase II registration-directed trials. Kauffman said planned trials include second-line pancreatic ductal carcinoma, second- and third-line non-small cell lung cancer, and second-line-plus colorectal cancer in combination with cetuximab. In a later Q&A, management characterized the change as primarily administrative, saying it does not represent a new safety change and is not expected to create a significant timeline impact.

On tolerability, Kauffman said dose modifications and patient dropouts have been low in the U.S. study, and he said no drug-related liver function test abnormalities have been reported to date and no drug-related neutropenia greater than Grade 2 has been reported. He attributed improved U.S. tolerability in part to protocol adjustments such as prophylactic anti-nausea recommendations and rapid use of over-the-counter antidiarrheals. He also said the company is evaluating potential formulation approaches, including whether enteric coating could help, but indicated dose selection comes first.

Verastem ended 2025 with $205 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments, and reported a pro forma cash balance of $234.4 million as of December 2025 including warrant proceeds exercised in January 2026. CFO Dan Calkins said the company expects its cash, combined with future CO-PACK revenue, to provide runway into the first half of 2027, and management reiterated its belief that the LGSOC franchise will be self-sustaining in the second half of the year.

