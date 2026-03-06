Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Trading Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.5470 and last traded at $21.88. 85,562 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 44,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.1950.

Informa Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.59.

Informa Company Profile

Informa PLC is a United Kingdom–based publishing, business intelligence and exhibitions group formed in 1998 through the merger of IBC Group plc and LLP Group plc. Headquartered in London, the company has grown into a global provider of knowledge and event solutions for professional and academic audiences.

Through its academic publishing arm, Taylor & Francis, Informa publishes peer-reviewed journals, books and digital content across the sciences, social sciences and humanities. Its information services division offers research reports, data analytics platforms and consultancy to industry professionals in sectors such as financial services, pharmaceuticals and technology.

Informa’s events business organises trade shows, conferences and exhibitions around the world, covering markets including healthcare, energy, consumer goods and aviation.

