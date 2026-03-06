Abacus Health Products (OTCMKTS:ABAHF) Shares Down 5.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Abacus Health Products Inc (OTCMKTS:ABAHF – Get Free Report) were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 9,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 10,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Abacus Health Products Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84.

Get Abacus Health Products alerts:

Abacus Health Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abacus Health Products (OTCMKTS: ABAHF) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. The company targets established therapeutic areas where existing safety and efficacy data can be leveraged to accelerate regulatory approval and market launch. By sourcing under-commercialized assets or products nearing patent expiry, Abacus aims to extend product lifecycles and deliver value to healthcare providers and consumers.

Abacus’s portfolio is built around topical and consumer-focused formulations, including treatments for dermatological conditions, pain management and common cold or flu symptoms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Health Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Health Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.