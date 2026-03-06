Teranga Gold (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) Trading 0.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Teranga Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:TGCDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.7496. Approximately 17,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 22,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.
Teranga Gold Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75.
About Teranga Gold
Teranga Gold Corporation, trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol TGCDF, is a Canadian-based gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company’s flagship asset is the Sabodala gold mine in eastern Senegal, which commenced commercial production in 2009. Alongside Sabodala, Teranga holds the adjacent Massawa development project and a portfolio of exploration properties in West Africa, including targets in Côte d’Ivoire.
Teranga’s core activities span gold exploration, project development, mine operations and the production of gold doré bars.
