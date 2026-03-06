Analysts Set Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Target Price at $192.33

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.36.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 6th. HSBC set a $193.00 price objective on Digital Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,260,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,394,620,000 after purchasing an additional 854,828 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,001,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,332,366,000 after buying an additional 4,276,073 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $3,402,995,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,649,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,219,256,000 after acquiring an additional 231,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,234,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,423,373,000 after acquiring an additional 197,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: DLR announced entry into Portugal with acquisition of a Lisbon data center (up to ~2.4 MW IT load) located near major subsea cable landings, strengthening its Southern Europe footprint and connectivity for cloud/AI workloads. Digital Realty Enters Portugal, Strengthening Southern Europe’s Digital Backbone

DLR announced entry into Portugal with acquisition of a Lisbon data center (up to ~2.4 MW IT load) located near major subsea cable landings, strengthening its Southern Europe footprint and connectivity for cloud/AI workloads. Positive Sentiment: DLR acquired Telepoint to enter Bulgaria, adding two Sofia data centers and expanding interconnection reach in Southeast Europe — a move that deepens regional density important for low-latency AI and cross-border traffic. Digital Realty Acquires Telepoint to Enter Bulgaria Market

DLR acquired Telepoint to enter Bulgaria, adding two Sofia data centers and expanding interconnection reach in Southeast Europe — a move that deepens regional density important for low-latency AI and cross-border traffic. Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage with an “Outperform” rating and $218 price target (implying ~21% upside vs. current levels), giving institutional validation to DLR’s growth and strategy. Bernstein Initiation

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage with an “Outperform” rating and $218 price target (implying ~21% upside vs. current levels), giving institutional validation to DLR’s growth and strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple outlets (Zacks, Yahoo/finance rewrites) amplified the Portugal and Bulgaria news, increasing visibility but largely repeating the same strategic expansion details. Zacks Coverage

Multiple outlets (Zacks, Yahoo/finance rewrites) amplified the Portugal and Bulgaria news, increasing visibility but largely repeating the same strategic expansion details. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strategic M&A and analyst upgrade, shares declined today on higher-than-average volume. Likely drivers: short-term profit-taking after recent run-up (shares near 52-week high), and investor sensitivity to DLR’s rich valuation metrics (e.g., elevated P/E), which can amplify selling when markets rotate or digest acquisition-related capex. No link

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $180.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.31. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

