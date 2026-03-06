Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRDF. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a report on Monday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardiff Oncology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Cardiff Oncology Price Performance

CRDF opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,733.22% and a negative return on equity of 82.01%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tamar Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company is dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small-molecule therapies designed to modulate the tumor microenvironment and enhance antitumor immune responses. By focusing on unique immuno-oncology targets, Cardiff seeks to address resistance pathways that limit the effectiveness of existing cancer treatments.

Cardiff’s pipeline comprises several small-molecule immunomodulators in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

