Analysts Set Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Price Target at $457.50

Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $457.50.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Murphy USA from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp set a $500.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MUSA

Murphy USA Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $419.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $411.87 and its 200 day moving average is $393.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.40. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $345.23 and a 1 year high of $523.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 75.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Murphy USA news, CEO Malynda K. West sold 3,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 117,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,825,050. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric J. Bartko sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.84, for a total transaction of $139,669.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 352 shares in the company, valued at $142,503.68. This trade represents a 49.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,833 shares of company stock valued at $6,154,491. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,524,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 20.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 138,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,967,000 after acquiring an additional 23,349 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 13.7% in the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 74,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA is a leading downstream marketer of gasoline, diesel and convenience store products in the United States. Headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas, the company was originally established as part of Murphy Oil Corporation and was spun off as an independent public entity in 2013. Since its separation, Murphy USA has focused on retail fueling services and convenience offerings designed to deliver value and convenience to consumers.

The company’s primary operations center on two retail formats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.