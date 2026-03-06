DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) & GCL Global (NASDAQ:GCL) Head-To-Head Contrast

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) and GCL Global (NASDAQ:GCL – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.7% of DraftKings shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of GCL Global shares are held by institutional investors. 51.2% of DraftKings shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.4% of GCL Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for DraftKings and GCL Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DraftKings 2 4 25 0 2.74 GCL Global 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings & Valuation

DraftKings presently has a consensus target price of $37.19, suggesting a potential upside of 46.08%. Given DraftKings’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DraftKings is more favorable than GCL Global.

This table compares DraftKings and GCL Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DraftKings $6.05 billion 2.07 $3.71 million ($0.04) -636.50 GCL Global $142.07 million 0.44 $5.59 million ($0.02) -25.92

GCL Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DraftKings. DraftKings is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GCL Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DraftKings and GCL Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DraftKings 0.06% 5.36% 0.96% GCL Global N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

DraftKings has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCL Global has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DraftKings beats GCL Global on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators. In addition, it offers DraftKings marketplace, a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About GCL Global

(Get Free Report)

GCL Global Holdings Ltd. unites people through immersive games and entertainment experiences, enabling creators to deliver engaging content and fun gameplay experiences to gaming communities worldwide with a strategic focus on the rapidly expanding Asian gaming market.

Drawing on a deep understanding of gaming trends and market dynamics, GCL Group leverages its diverse portfolio of digital and physical content to bridge cultures and audiences by introducing Asian-developed IP to a global audience across consoles, PCs, and streaming platforms.

