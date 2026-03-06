ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) & American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH) Critical Comparison

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH – Get Free Report) and ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and ADOMANI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Axle & Manufacturing -0.34% 10.00% 1.17% ADOMANI -344.40% -12.40% -12.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for American Axle & Manufacturing and ADOMANI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Axle & Manufacturing 2 1 4 0 2.29 ADOMANI 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus target price of $11.34, suggesting a potential upside of 94.47%. Given American Axle & Manufacturing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Axle & Manufacturing is more favorable than ADOMANI.

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and ADOMANI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Axle & Manufacturing $5.84 billion 0.24 -$19.70 million ($0.18) -32.39 ADOMANI $620,000.00 0.00 -$4.39 million N/A N/A

ADOMANI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Axle & Manufacturing.

Volatility & Risk

American Axle & Manufacturing has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADOMANI has a beta of 3.82, indicating that its share price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.4% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of ADOMANI shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of ADOMANI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Axle & Manufacturing beats ADOMANI on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. is a leading supplier of driveline and drivetrain systems, modules and components for the light vehicle market world wide. It manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. It’s the primary supplier of driveline components to its major customers include General Motors, Stellantis and Ford. It also sells various products to Ford & Stellantis from Metal Forming segment. It has the 2 operating segments. Driveline segment comprises front & rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric & hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, SUVs, crossover vehicles, passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Metal Forming segment comprises axle & transmission shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears & assemblies, connecting rods and variable valve timing products for OEM and Tier 1 automotive suppliers.

About ADOMANI

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products and services include zero-emission vehicles and chassis; e-trikes; and Neighborhood Electric Vehicles that are enclosed vehicles with seatbelts, climate control, and fold-down rear seats. The company was founded by Edward Riggs Monfort on August 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, CA.

