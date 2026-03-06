Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Shares Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $6.44. 25,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 45,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KELTF. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Friday, November 14th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Friday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Price Performance

About Kelt Exploration

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32.

(Get Free Report)

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is a Calgary-based oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada. Using horizontal drilling and multi-stage fracturing techniques, the company targets light oil and natural gas liquids in unconventional resource plays. Kelt’s business model emphasizes cost efficiency and disciplined capital allocation to maximize value from its asset base.

The company’s core holdings are concentrated in the Montney and Deep Basin resource plays of West Central and Northern Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.