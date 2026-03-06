Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT) Stock Price Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT – Get Free Report) were down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.28 and last traded at $38.71. Approximately 818 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.67.

Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF Trading Down 2.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 million, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.27.

Get Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF alerts:

Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.1249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 34.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF

Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF by 60.5% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (BOUT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IBD Breakout Stocks Total Return index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed stocks that are likely to breakout, as determined by technical analysis. Holdings are weighted by a mix of fundamental and technical factors BOUT was launched on Sep 13, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.