Trident Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:TDACU) Stock Price Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TDACU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.44. 2,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 17,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Trident Acquisitions Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43.

Get Trident Acquisitions alerts:

Trident Acquisitions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trident Acquisitions Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in Delaware in early 2021. It trades units on the OTC Markets under the ticker TDACU. The company was established to raise capital through an initial public offering and to pursue a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition or similar business combination with one or more target companies.

Each public unit of Trident Acquisitions consists of one ordinary share and a fractional warrant exercisable into additional shares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trident Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.