BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) Shares Down 5.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of BKF Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKFG – Get Free Report) were down 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $94.00 and last traded at $94.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39,900% from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.00.

BKF Capital Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $54.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1,880.38 and a beta of -0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.82.

About BKF Capital Group

BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) is a real estate investment company specializing in the acquisition, management and disposition of residential mortgage loans and related mortgage servicing rights. The firm targets both non-performing and re-performing residential loan portfolios, purchasing these assets from financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises and servicers. By acquiring distressed loans at a discount, BKF Capital Group seeks to generate returns through loan workouts, modifications and eventual loan sales.

Once loans are acquired, BKF Capital Group employs its in-house servicing platform to manage borrower relationships, implement loss mitigation strategies and pursue portfolio optimization.

