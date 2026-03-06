Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Trading Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.24 and last traded at $32.24. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

Logansport Financial Stock Up 0.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 million, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average of $31.31.

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter.

Logansport Financial Company Profile

Logansport Financial Corporation (OTCMKTS:LOGN) is the bank holding company for Logansport State Bank, a community bank headquartered in Logansport, Indiana. The company provides a broad suite of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, focusing on relationship-based banking tailored to the needs of individuals, families and small- to medium-sized businesses in north-central Indiana.

Logansport State Bank’s product offerings include checking and savings accounts, time deposits, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage financing, and cash management solutions.

