Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.9083. Approximately 41,064 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 43,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9169.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datasea in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Datasea alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTSS

Datasea Trading Down 0.9%

The firm has a market cap of $9.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Datasea had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 88.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datasea

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Datasea stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.27% of Datasea at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datasea

(Get Free Report)

Datasea Data Cloud Technology Co, Ltd. is a technology company specializing in real-time interactive video distribution and industrial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. The company’s core platform integrates artificial intelligence (AI), big data analytics and cloud computing to deliver immersive video experiences across various applications. Built on its proprietary VIEwu real-time video engine, Datasea supports high-definition streaming, low-latency transmission and interactive functionalities tailored to enterprise and consumer markets.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Beijing, Datasea serves a diverse customer base that includes education providers, public security agencies, commercial enterprises and online entertainment platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datasea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datasea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.