Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Shares Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $100.84 and last traded at $101.63. Approximately 1,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 8,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.7580.
Nestlé Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestlé
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth $20,895,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 26,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.
About Nestlé
Nestlé SA is a Swiss multinational food and beverage company known for a diverse portfolio of products spanning powdered and liquid beverages, dairy products, infant nutrition, pet care, confectionery, bottled water and prepared foods. The company’s well-recognized brands include Nescafé, Nespresso, KitKat, Purina, Gerber, Maggi and Perrier. Nestlé also operates in specialized nutrition and health science, offering medical-nutrition products and weight-management solutions through its Nutrition division.
Founded in 1866 by pharmacist Henri Nestlé, the company’s origins trace back to the invention of “Farine Lactée,” an early infant cereal.
See Also
