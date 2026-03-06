Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Shares Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $100.84 and last traded at $101.63. Approximately 1,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 8,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.7580.

Nestlé Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.01.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestlé

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth $20,895,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 26,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a Swiss multinational food and beverage company known for a diverse portfolio of products spanning powdered and liquid beverages, dairy products, infant nutrition, pet care, confectionery, bottled water and prepared foods. The company’s well-recognized brands include Nescafé, Nespresso, KitKat, Purina, Gerber, Maggi and Perrier. Nestlé also operates in specialized nutrition and health science, offering medical-nutrition products and weight-management solutions through its Nutrition division.

Founded in 1866 by pharmacist Henri Nestlé, the company’s origins trace back to the invention of “Farine Lactée,” an early infant cereal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.