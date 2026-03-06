CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF – Get Free Report) was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$10.70 and last traded at C$10.70. Approximately 565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 8,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.80.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Trading Down 0.9%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.69.

About CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common

The investment objectives of First Asset Canadian Convertible Bond ETF are to provide holders with (i) quarterly cash distributions, and (ii) the opportunity for capital appreciation by investing on a capitalization weighted basis in a portfolio (the Convertible Portfolio) of Convertible Bonds of Canadian issuers. The Convertible ETF will invest on a capitalization weighted basis in Convertible Bonds which meet the Eligibility Criteria. Capitalization weightings are determined on the basis of a Convertible Bonds relative market capitalization to the total market capitalization of Convertible Bonds included in the Convertible Portfolio, on initial investment and on quarterly rebalancings.

