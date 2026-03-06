Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Shares Down 4% – Should You Sell?

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Free Report) was down 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.15 and last traded at C$5.30. Approximately 126,776 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 199,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.52.
Titan Mining Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 641.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.40. The stock has a market cap of C$485.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26 and a beta of -1.05.
About Titan Mining
Titan Mining Corp is a Canadian natural resources company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company owns an interest in the Empire State Mine in Northern New York State, United States.
