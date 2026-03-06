Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.07 and last traded at $18.13. 251,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 254,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Trading Down 0.3%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 118.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $4,747,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Fund (the Master Fund), which is a separate series of DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket. The proceeds from the offering of Shares are invested in the Master Fund.

