JTC (LON:JTC) Shares Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,300 and last traded at GBX 1,300. 808,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,723,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,302.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of JTC in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JTC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,208.33.
JTC Stock Performance
JTC Company Profile
JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.
