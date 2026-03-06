Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $59.99 and last traded at $60.43. 21,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 44,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.58.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.07 and a 200 day moving average of $60.08. The firm has a market cap of $252.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2,849.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors. The Index consists of stocks of 30 United States leisure and entertainment companies.

