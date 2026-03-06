Promising Solar Stocks To Watch Today – March 4th

First Solar, Nextpower, and Sunrun are the three Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose businesses are tied to the solar energy industry — including manufacturers of panels and inverters, developers and operators of solar projects, installers, and suppliers of components and materials. Investors buy solar stocks to gain exposure to the growth of renewable power and evaluate them based on factors like government policy and incentives, technology trends, project pipelines, and supply‑chain and pricing dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Nextpower (NXT)

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, an energy solutions company, provides solar trackers and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXT

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RUN

Featured Articles