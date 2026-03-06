Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Shares Up 3.6% – Should You Buy?

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.35 and last traded at GBX 7.25. 607,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 364,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.

Aura Energy Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9.61. The company has a market capitalization of £73.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a current ratio of 5.36.

About Aura Energy

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Mauritania and Sweden. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Häggån Polymetallic project located in Sweden; and the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania. Aura Energy Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

