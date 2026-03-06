Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) EVP Sells 4,999 Shares

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) EVP Guy Oliphint sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $91,381.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 605,272 shares in the company, valued at $11,064,372.16. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Permian Resources Stock Up 1.7%
NYSE PR traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $18.85. 13,122,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,453,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.34. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.66. Permian Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $19.38.
Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Permian Resources had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Permian Resources’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PR. Benchmark lowered shares of Permian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upgraded Permian Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.58.
- Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its price target to $24 and reiterated an Overweight rating, implying roughly a 27% upside from current levels — a strong bullish signal that likely helped lift the stock. Piper Sandler PT raise
- Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target to $23 and set a Buy rating (about a 22% implied upside), adding further analyst backing that supports higher investor demand. UBS PT raise
- Neutral Sentiment: Aggregated analyst commentary roundups (coverage summarized by Benzinga) provide broader context on expectations for Permian Resources but do not add a single directional surprise beyond the PT changes. Analyst roundup
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders disclosed sizable sales this week: William M. Hickey III sold 898,423 shares and James H. Walter sold 673,425 shares (each sale at ~ $18.38), plus several EVP-level sales (large percentage reductions for some VPs). These block sales could pressure sentiment or be interpreted as material insider liquidity. Insider filings (sample)
- Negative Sentiment: Benchmark Co. downgraded PR from Buy to Hold, removing one source of buy-side conviction and tempering enthusiasm from some investors. Benchmark downgrade
Institutional Trading of Permian Resources
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 114.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Permian Resources by 154.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Permian Resources
Permian Resources (NYSE: PR) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of oil and natural gas assets in the Permian Basin. The company’s operations encompass all phases of upstream activity, including geological and geophysical analysis, drilling, completion and production. By employing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies, Permian Resources aims to efficiently unlock hydrocarbon reserves and deliver consistent production growth.
Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Permian Resources concentrates its asset portfolio in the Delaware and Midland sub-basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.
