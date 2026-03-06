Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Board of Directors Approves Stock Buyback Plan

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Grafton Group Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of GFTU traded up GBX 14.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 938.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,640. The company has a market cap of £2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 951.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 927.90. Grafton Group has a twelve month low of GBX 790.90 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,035.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GFTU. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,170 to GBX 1,150 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,130 price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,175 target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,149.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

