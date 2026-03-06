Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Posts Earnings Results

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Badger Infrastructure Solutions had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of C$280.79 million during the quarter.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of BDGI stock traded down C$1.17 on Thursday, hitting C$70.75. 252,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$73.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$69.35. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a twelve month low of C$33.62 and a twelve month high of C$82.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BDGI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$77.25 to C$82.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$88.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$81.53.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd is North America’s provider of non-destructive excavating services. Its key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company manufactures and designs its truck-mounted hydrovac units, giving an opportunity to incorporate feedback from its hydrovac operators into its existing and future design and manufacturing processes.

