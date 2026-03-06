Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($2.05) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of C$140.20 million during the quarter. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.

Canfor Pulp Products Price Performance

CFX stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,276. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08. The stock has a market cap of C$35.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.38, a P/E/G ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 0.18. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of C$0.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$0.40 to C$0.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Raymond James Financial cut Canfor Pulp Products from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.58.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc produces and sells northern bleached softwood kraft pulp, or NBSK pulp and paper. The company also generates and sells electricity from biomass out of its pulp plants in Western Canada. The firm organizes itself into two segments based on product: pulp and paper. The pulp segment generates most of the revenue. Canfor Pulp’s NBSK pulp customers are typically manufacturers of tissue paper, specialty paper, and printing and writing paper. Most of Canfor Pulp’s revenue comes from Asia.

Featured Articles

