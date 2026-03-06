Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Insider Sells $304,274.88 in Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) insider Landon Edmond sold 15,093 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $304,274.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 326,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,586,836.48. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Landon Edmond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 15th, Landon Edmond sold 10,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $258,300.00.

On Thursday, December 18th, Landon Edmond sold 14,190 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $445,282.20.

Shares of NYSE KVYO traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,275,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,862,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.82 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25. Klaviyo, Inc. has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $39.66.

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.99 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. Klaviyo’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KVYO shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Macquarie Infrastructure lowered their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Klaviyo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Klaviyo by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Klaviyo by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Delta Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 785,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,499,000 after purchasing an additional 270,944 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,675,000. Finally, Sunstone Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company’s platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo’s core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

