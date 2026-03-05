iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Short Interest Up 23.1% in February

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 947,013 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the January 29th total of 769,224 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,030,252 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,030,252 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust Micro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 4th quarter valued at $1,540,000. Bauman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the fourth quarter worth about $4,779,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,711,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,590,000 after purchasing an additional 922,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Price Performance

IAUM traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $51.17. 4,051,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,318,420. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.38. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $55.27.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

