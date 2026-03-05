Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) General Counsel David Aaron Lehman Sells 12,237 Shares

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 12,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $17,498.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 240,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,279.65. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pulmonx Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of LUNG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.44. 579,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,844. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. Pulmonx Corporation has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmonx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Opal Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUNG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.81.

Key Stories Impacting Pulmonx

Here are the key news stories impacting Pulmonx this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pulmonx closed a five‑year credit facility of up to $60 million with Perceptive Advisors that includes a $40M term loan (with an option for an additional $20M tied to revenue milestones). Management says the financing extends debt maturity to 2031 and strengthens the balance sheet to support commercial and clinical priorities. Article Title

Pulmonx closed a five‑year credit facility of up to $60 million with Perceptive Advisors that includes a $40M term loan (with an option for an additional $20M tied to revenue milestones). Management says the financing extends debt maturity to 2031 and strengthens the balance sheet to support commercial and clinical priorities. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed improvement vs. a year ago: narrower GAAP loss ($0.25/sh) and adjusted EBITDA loss improved; full‑year 2025 revenue rose to $90.5M (up 8% YoY) and gross margin expanded to ~78% in Q4 — evidence of operating leverage and cost reductions. Article Title

Q4 results showed improvement vs. a year ago: narrower GAAP loss ($0.25/sh) and adjusted EBITDA loss improved; full‑year 2025 revenue rose to $90.5M (up 8% YoY) and gross margin expanded to ~78% in Q4 — evidence of operating leverage and cost reductions. Neutral Sentiment: Management issued 2026 revenue guidance of $90M–$92M and expects ~75% gross margin with operating expenses $113M–$115M — guidance gives visibility but comes in below some analyst estimates, leaving mixed signals on near‑term topline momentum. Article Title

Management issued 2026 revenue guidance of $90M–$92M and expects ~75% gross margin with operating expenses $113M–$115M — guidance gives visibility but comes in below some analyst estimates, leaving mixed signals on near‑term topline momentum. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders sold stock on March 2 (including CEO Glendon E. French III, General Counsel David A. Lehman, CCO Geoffrey Beran Rose and Senior staff), representing multiple percent reductions in their holdings — heavy insider selling can pressure sentiment and amplify downside. SEC filings: CEO sale CEO Form 4 , Lehman GC Form 4 , Beran Rose CCO Form 4 , Srikanth Radhakrishnan Form 4

Several insiders sold stock on March 2 (including CEO Glendon E. French III, General Counsel David A. Lehman, CCO Geoffrey Beran Rose and Senior staff), representing multiple percent reductions in their holdings — heavy insider selling can pressure sentiment and amplify downside. SEC filings: CEO sale , Lehman , Beran Rose , Srikanth Radhakrishnan Negative Sentiment: Q4 U.S. revenue declined (~11% YoY) and total Q4 revenue was down ~5% YoY, signaling softer commercial momentum in Pulmonx’s largest market — the company emphasized a transition plan to reaccelerate U.S. sales, but near‑term growth risk weighed on the stock. Article Title

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on bronchoscopic lung volume reduction for patients suffering from severe emphysema. The company’s flagship therapy, the Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve System, employs one-way valves delivered via a minimally invasive bronchoscopic procedure to collapse diseased portions of the lung, reducing hyperinflation and improving respiratory function. Complementing this treatment, Pulmonx offers the Chartis® Pulmonary Assessment System, which provides clinicians with quantitative measurements of collateral ventilation to aid in patient selection and optimize clinical outcomes.

The Zephyr Valve received the CE mark in Europe in 2008 and FDA approval in the United States in 2018, and it has since been adopted by leading respiratory and thoracic centers across North America and Europe.

