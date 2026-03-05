POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Shares Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $6.00. 4,712,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,063% from the average session volume of 148,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

POET Technologies Stock Up 1.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.80 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and manufactures heterogeneous integration substrates for the optoelectronics industry. Leveraging its proprietary planar optical and electrical integration (POET) platform, the company provides a wafer-scale approach to combine silicon-based photonics with active optical and electronic components. By embedding waveguides and interconnects directly into a polymer-based core layer, POET’s technology supports high-speed data transmission and miniaturized optical modules suitable for telecommunications, data centers and emerging photonic applications.

The company’s core offering, known as the iPOET™ integration platform, enables customers to assemble lasers, detectors and electronics on a single substrate without the need for costly coupling and alignment processes.

